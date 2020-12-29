Intrepid six brave icy waters for Christmas Day dip

By Elizabeth Lee

JUST six people got to strip off and dive into the freezing cold waters of the River Barrow on Christmas Day in a pared-back event that usually attracts up to 60 swimmers going for a dip.

The annual Christmas Day swim in aid of Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children still managed to raise over €6,200 for the cause despite its smaller proportions.

Added to the total amount that’s been banked since organiser Jerry Brennan first persuaded his friends to take a festive plunge back in 2006, a staggering €153,000 has made raised so far.

“We raised over €6,200, which is a bit down in total from other years. The most important thing is that we kept it going so we can come back and do it again next year,” said Jerry.

Jerry was joined by five other swimmers on 25 December, including his son Seán along with Paul Byrne, Kevin Duggan, Tomás Whitney and Stacy Farrell.

They were cheered on by 25 supporters, who gathered at a safe distance on the river bank, while members of the Order of Malta and Carlow Sub Aqua Club were on hand to ensure everyone was safe.

Unfortunately, the usual post-plunge hot toddy wasn’t available to them this year because of Covid-19 regulations!

“We had to forego our hot toddies so it was even colder than usual,” laughed Jerry.

He would like to thank sincerely everyone who took part and donated to the cause, the Order of Malta and Carlow Sub Aqua Club members, and Pat Murphy Kitchens, who made a donation box especially for them.

If you’d like to make a donation, a GoFundMe page that Jerry set up will be available until the end of January.

Log onto

https://www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-day-swim-for-crumlin-hospital