Popular Carlow run will take place during the month of January

THE hugely popular Charlie Curran Memorial Run will take place once again this January, albeit in a changed format. Now in its seventh year, the event will be held virtually throughout January and in contrast to the pandemic, there are no restrictions!

The run is open to people to cover any distance by any physical means, whether walking, running, cycling or even rowing.

In recent years the event has raised around €50,000 for a host of charities.

The proceeds of this year’s run are going to the Irish Cancer Society and Down Syndrome Ireland.

It’s hoped that between 700 and 800 will take part in the event, which is organised in memory of Charlie Curran Snr from Dereen Heights.

The past 12 months have been heart-wrenching for many, and for organiser Charlie Curran Jnr, the virtual run is an opportunity for people to go out, get active and think of those dear to them.

“While people are restricted in their movements, there are no restrictions for this. You can get out and just be grateful for that and the people around you.”

Due to the quirks of this year, the upcoming run is the first time Charlie Jnr will be able to take part in the run and he plans to enjoy it with his family.

People can take part by entering on www.eventmaster.ie. Participants have the option of getting a bespoke t-shirt, a medal, or both. Unum are the main sponsors this year.

Mr Curran thanked all the businesses that have generously supported the run over the years.

“Some of them have had a tough time this year and we are very thankful to them.”