Snow and ice warning issued for 18 counties

Met Éireann has issued a yellow-status snow and ice warning for 13 counties in the Republic, while a similar warning remains in place for fives counties in the North.

The alert will take effect at midnight tonight, lasting until midday.

The counties included in the warning are: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford in the South.

The UK met office has already placed counties Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry under a status-yellow warning, starting at 3pm today and will last until midnight on Thursday.

Rain, sleet and snow is expected across the southern half of the country, with scattered wintry showers following from the northwest.

Temperatures will hover around zero throughout the day, with motorists urged to drive with extreme caution.