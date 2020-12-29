‘He had a particular talent in that he could write about having nothing to write.’ That description by the late Liam D Bergin, former long-time managing editor of The Nationalist, succinctly sums up the literary legend that was Tommy Lynch. Charlie Keegan reports

TOMMY Lynch from Old Leighlin, Co Carlow, who died in 1981 at the age of 80, was one of the great chroniclers of his time. For a period of around 30 years from the 1920s to the mid-1950s Tommy penned a highly popular weekly column in The Nationalist.

Historian and author Martin Nevin from Leighlinbridge, a great admirer of Tommy Lynch, penned a book some years ago titled Ogled out in Old Leighlin, under the sub-heading ‘The writings of Tommy Lynch’. The book title was the one chosen by Tommy for his weekly newspaper article.

In his introduction to the book, Martin wrote: ‘Through his tales and poems, he (Tommy) gives an account of the district for miles around his native place as he knew it in his time. Tommy had an inimitable turn of phrase and his column was widely read. In the early years it was titled Around Leighlin I Hear under the pseudonyms ‘Socko’ and ‘Q Boat’; later he used the heading Ogled out in Old Leighlin. It was well known that the proverbial blade of grass could not have its stretch without Tommy knowing about it.

‘He was particularly at his best in the 1940s, in the golden era of Carlow Gaelic football, when many rousing tunes left his pen. Many of his songs about the Carlow teams had an enduring theme and are occasionally sung in the shadows of the Hills of Idrone.’

The late Liam D Bergin, former long-time managing editor of The Nationalist and a doyen of provincial journalism, had a great liking for the writings of Tommy Lynch. ‘He had a particular talent in that he could write about having nothing to write,’ said Bergin.

In the opening page of his book, Martin Nevin included a piece penned by Liam D Bergin in the 1952 edition of Carloviana, the annual journal of then Old Carlow Society (OCS), now the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS).

He wrote: ‘When the history of this generation comes to be written, one of the main forces of progress to be evaluated will undoubtedly by the rural electrification development. The social and industrial impact of the coming of the power to the country districts can only be valued by the villagers and farmers who have benefitted. Typical of the new service is the historic village of Old Leighlin, Co Carlow. A few months ago, the colourful local chronicler in The Nationalist and Leinster Times turned some of his inimitable phrases and gave a welcome to the rays of progress which are normally greeted in a more prosaic fashion.’

In 1936 under the heading ‘Illuminating’, Tommy Lynch wrote: ‘The public lighting of Leighlinbridge from the electricity supply, though delayed, was well worth all the patient waiting. To the residents it will provide one of the greatest services progressiveness has brought, and more forcibly will the recent facility be valued as the long, dark nights approach. Through custom we had come unobservant of the dangers that were so glaring with the old lighting system, especially since traffic has so speeded up and the town has fallen right in the path of the main truck route.

‘It was miraculous how fatalities were avoided, particularly on the part of the Dublin-bound vehicles, where the approach to the bridge on the left-hand side is open to the Barrow for several yards and the dim light afforded by the old oil lamps that existed was more of a lure to strangers than a safeguard. Thanks to the local administration, the old order changeth, and now the town presents its after-dark appearances as any of our provincial ones.’

In 1940, writing on the topic ‘Famous landmark’, Tommy Lynch penned the following lines: ‘Like all good things (including empires), the historic and picturesque big tree of Old Leighlin has had its day, and last weekend saw the last of its spreading branches and luxurious foliage. It was evident over the last few years that the ‘giant’ of the village square was slowly bending to the call of Father Time, and several attempts at renovation, or rejuvenation, helped to keep the venerable old timber from crumbling. Now that ’tis gone from its prominent place in our midst, we cannot but feel a little sentimental and review the wide open spaces with mixed feelings.

‘It has stood there for generations of our country and village folk to play and scan over on its platform in childhood and school days, a resting place and haven for the cream of local gossip in a more mature stage, and the Sabbath evening rendezvous of the ‘oul’ lads’, whose area of peregrination was limited to the suppleness of their bones, and they just waddled to the ‘tree’ and had their recuperative arguments on every topic of national and international moment from the ‘spa’ river to the Gulf Stream.

‘With its passing, the memories crowd to the vacancy. How long it has stood there we can only vaguely define. Things we’ve heard and pieced together brings the estimate to a couple of centuries – and what queer changes it has witnessed from the days of the faction fights after the fair of Leighlin, to the unity of today’s national security force. From the days of the Parnell ‘split’ when, as the great Tim Healy spoke from the ‘tree’ to a big audience, and down through the years since, many and often were their political and party rallies on the readymade rostrum.

‘In limiting our writing space to the briefest, the long vista of what could be said must be left to another week’s meander beyond the horizon of the past, to dwell on what might have been. Just tell the village folk beyond the seas about the Old Tree dying. It didn’t either crash or fall, but just stretched its weary limbs slowly to earth with a creak of old age, and rest. Then, too, that as the last bough hit the street, we forgot about graves, worms and epitaphs. Lost our sentimentality, as it were, and every man woman and child became a hard-boiled wood ranger.

‘Every weapon from the Stone Age to the ‘wooden hatchet’ gathered round for ‘souvenirs’ (in baulks). Unity again? Yes, unity of purpose (last comes short). The remains weren’t long entering the firing line of fuel shortage; piled up in some corner of every village homestead is a ‘relic’ of the old tree. In life and death it served the little hamlet that it grew up in and passed away. It sheltered us in the summer’s heat so often, and now for once – will spread its stored energy over many a cold winter’s night.’

Tommy concluded his column with these poetic lines:

For no woodman spared the tree,

’Twas ‘slaughtered’ bough by bough,

In life, ’twas dear to see.

But coal is dearer now.

In 1941, the Old Leighlin scribe wrote five verses under the heading ‘My half-ounce o’ tay’

I am a bold lab’rer, a son of the soil,

Like my father before me, I live be me toil;

Not having the money, a nest egg to lay,

I started from scratch, wud a half ounce o’ tay.

I rise every morning at a quarter past six,

Put a quart in the kettle and kindle the sticks,

Go open the door and squint out at the day,

Then s’arch the hob hole for me half ounce o’ tay.

The breakfast I set isn’t table d’hote.

There’s a piece of mag’rine and the milk o’ the goat;

Tain’t long disappearin’, I then knell and pray

For these an’ for those, an’ me half ounce o’ tay.

Th’oul’ lunch bag is then taken down from a nail,

And fitted with things neither rosy or pale,

There’s a ‘skelp’ of a cake, with the curran’s gone astray,

An’ paralysed water instead o’ the tay.

To the wide open spaces I straight away hike,

I’ve no petrol worries, or things o’ the like;

No traffic congestion or ‘shovers’ to pay,

Shanks mare an’ me pipe, an’ me half ounce o’ tay.

The 1940s were most prolific for Tommy Lynch. A 1942 column headed ‘One left’ went:

‘Yes, just another week and one more card; two things that mean a lot to the boys of the old school – a 25 drive. As we said before but not altogether, the promoters of the Red Cross Drive in Leighlinbridge are leaving no stones unturned (tombs excepted) in wishing everybody the luck of the final. We have several finalists up this end of the parish already, but it wouldn’t be diplomatic to mention names for fear of giving information to the enemy. Remember, the prize fund is ‘eight quid’ (quick way for £s) and refreshments, including the ‘tea’, based on what you consumed in the 12 months, at the rate of two ounces a trick.’

He penned the following verse:

The cards are all a shuffled,

An’ the decks are all awash

An’ the tables in a row without a word.

There’s a game of the old fashion

An’ ten without a ‘ration’.

At Leighlinbridge Red Cross Drive – the 23rd.

Tommy also waxed lyrical throughout the 1940s about the Carlow footballers, in what was the greatest decade for the Barrowsiders. In the wake of Carlow’s victory over Dublin in the Leinster senior football final of 1944, he wrote under the heading ‘The Leinster final’ eight verses, seven of which ended with the three words ‘the Carlow fifteen.’

These verses are sometimes sang by Carlow supporters when nostalgia for the deeds of the men from 76 years ago in Geraldine Park, Athy are recalled. The song goes as follows:

In the year 44 towards the end of July,

The great Leinster final was played in Athy

The game of fine football was listed between

The lads from the Liffey and the Carlow fifteen.

I’ll never forget ’till the day that I die

The crowds that went travelling that day to Athy,

They pedalled and walked it, excitement was keen

And proud the supporters of the Carlow fifteen.

There were horses an’ ponies an’ jennets an’ traps,

For the miles of the journey not givin’ two raps.

There were donkeys came trotting down every boreen

With their ears to attention for the Carlow fifteen.

O’er the mountains of Leinster, the cheers rose and fell

As Carlow played strongly and Dublin right well,

When the short whistle sounded, the time sheet was seen

To be down in the figures for the Carlow fifteen.

As the winds held their breath and grand climax came

’Twas whispered and spoken that Dublin held game

But they didn’t come to think of the scoring machine

The forward division of the Carlow fifteen.

What change in the last half did minutes unroll!

The boys from the Barrow were storming the goal!!!

’Twas ‘blue’ in the odd spot, but red, gold and green,

Were the colours that rallied the Carlow fifteen.

Now we’ll plate them a crown, each a gay floral wreath

Made from scallions and onions and good sugar beet

’Twill bring smiles from the checks of Dark Rosaleen

To ‘Deco’ the boys from Carlow.

When the years creep upon me and I’m wrinkled and grey

Twixt the time that I gossip and the times that I pray

I can pause by the fireside and puff my dudeen

And go back to Athy with the Carlow fifteen.

Tommy Lynch also compiled seven verses titled The All-Ireland semi-final, a game in which Kerry defeated Carlow by two points (3-3 to 0-10) in Croke Park on 27 August 1944. No doubt Tommy’s poem would have extended to a few more verses had Carlow prevailed!

Martin Nevin’s 94-page book also contains the front cover of the match programme for that Kerry-Carlow All-Ireland semi-final and the lineouts of both teams from the inside pages.

Tommy Lynch and his brother Martin, who was a legendary figure in the annals of Carlow GAA, were both featured in the book titled County Carlow – A Who’s Who, sub-titled ‘Our local and global footprint’. The publication featured more than 350 personalities, charting a local and global footprint of people born in Co Carlow, the descendants of Carlow emigrants and several of lifelong connections with the county.

The book referenced Tommy Lynch’s weekly Nationalist column as being ‘read everywhere there was an Old Leighlin connection, whether it was London or New York. Through his writings, poems and songs, he gave a graphic account of the happenings for miles around’. It referred to the many rousing tunes he wrote about the Carlow football team of the 1940s. The profile stated: ‘Dances, Molaise, festivals, you name it, they were all poetically advertised. To his credit, nobody locally went to their eternal reward without a fitting obituary. Tommy is buried in the Lynch plot in St Laserian’s Cemetery, Leighlinbridge.’

His brother Martin, who predeceased Tommy in 1980, was described in the Carlow book as ‘the doyen of the GAA in Carlow’. He was born in Old Leighlin in 1900, playing football with Old Leighlin and later with the Leighlinbridge ‘All Blacks’, winning both Cosgrave and county championship medals in 1929. He was elected secretary of Carlow County Board of the GAA in 1927, a position he held until 1942. He was county secretary during some of the most memorable events in Carlow GAA’s history, including the 1933 Leinster Junior Football title and when Carlow reached the Leinster senior football finals of 1941 and ’42.

Martin Lynch was an outstanding Carlow delegate to Leinster and central councils of the GAA for a quarter of a century. A noted referee, he officiated at an All-Ireland minor football final. Martin represented Cumann Luth Chleas Gael at the ceremony in Paris on 20 June 1956 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of 1798 rebel leader Myles Byrne.

Martin worked as time-keeper with the Carlow sugar factory, later retiring to work and develop the Lynch shop in his native Old Leighlin. His nephew Matt Lynch presented the Martin Lynch Cup to Coiste na nÓg in Carlow to commemorate his late uncle. Martin is also buried in St Laserian’s Cemetery, Leighlinbridge.