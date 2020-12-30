‘All I ever wanted to do was farm’

When people talk about personalities who shaped the farming landscape in Co Carlow over the last half-century or more, it’s inevitable that Eddie McDonald’s name is mentioned. Charlie Keegan profiles the affable Clonmore man

A CLUSTER of citations and awards which adorn the wall of Eddie McDonald’s farmhouse kitchen at Oldtown, Clonmore, Co Carlow provides a potted history of the many aspects of the life of this soft-spoken, affable, rural man, who has been a community leader all his life.

Because of his involvement over the years in so many organisations and clubs it is difficult to tie down Eddie McDonald to one particular area of his life and this article seeks to draw together all the strands of such a varied life.

He was born on 19 June 1934 in the heart of central Dublin at 77 Lower Dorset Street. An only child, there is a certain irony in the fact that Eddie – a true man of the soil – should have first seen the light of day in the capital city. That came about because a first cousin of his mother was a midwife in Dublin.

Eddie was son of John and Elizabeth McDonald – his mother was the former Elizabeth Doyle from Rathduffmore outside Hacketstown. The McDonald farm is located directly on the Carlow/Wicklow border, the holding being the last on the Carlow side of that county delineation. Eddie’s late wife Margaret (Peg) Byrne was from Seskin, Kilquiggan, Co Wicklow. So while Eddie travelled to the Garden County for his wife, she was, in fact, a neighbour’s child.

All Eddie McDonald ever wanted to do was farm. He recalls: “At the age of 12 after school I was picking stones, thinning turnips, footing turf and doing other jobs on the home farm. On 19 June 1948 – my 14th birthday – I left school and went full time into working the farm, which was a mixture of cattle and tillage.”

Like most farms in this rural area of east Carlow, the McDonald farm was a small-scale enterprise.

“At that time, farm families were self-sufficient in terms of food through the rearing of chickens, turkeys and pigs, which provided eggs, meat and bacon.”

In the 1950s, the McDonalds obtained a contract for the growing of sugar beet for supply to the Carlow factory. Sugar beet provided a hugely viable cash crop for the family well into the late 1960s, when Eddie changed direction and went into suckler farming.

Eddie’s mother passed away when he was only 19 and he worked the farm, taking full control of the enterprise. His father died in July 1977.

Eddie McDonald is a mine of information about the Clonmore/Hacketstown area. He recalled that in 1912 an aunt left home, along with members of the nearby Foley family, who lived in The Lodge, Clonmore to seek their fortunes in America.

The Clonmore emigrants were disappointed when they failed to get tickets for the maiden voyage of the Titanic. Instead, they boarded the next liner bound for the United States of America – a quirk of fate that probably saved their lives from the tragedy of Titanic.

Reflecting on his young days on the farm in the 1940s, Eddie remembers the introduction of a compulsory tillage scheme by the government. The idea was to stimulate the growing of wheat as there was a good English market at a time when there was an emphasis on cattle production in Ireland. Eddie says the scheme was totally unsuited to farmers in his area due to the acidity of the soil. The necessary tonnage of wheat to the acre in order to make it a viable crop economically was an impossibility for farmers in the area.

“You require lime fertility in the soil for the successful economic growing of wheat and barley crops,” he commented.

“It was only when the first inter-party government, under agriculture minister of the day James Dillon, introduced a subsidy scheme for ground limestone that things improved. That was the first and biggest boost to farming in my time because it increased the fertility of the soil and we were able to grow wheat, barley and produce better grass.” It also allowed for the cultivation of quality sugar beet.

Eddie continued: “I remember the disastrous wet harvest of 1946 and then the worst snowstorm ever in January 1947 with the wind and frost, which lasted for ages; it drifted every day. The farmers got to plough the middle of the fields, with horses, of course, and had to leave the headlands until the snow drifts melted in mid-March.”

The foot and mouth outbreak in 1941 caused a lot of hardship; cattle could not be moved for nearly two years. The local garda would cycle around all the byroads every day. Fencing was not very good and there was lots of grass on the long acre.

“Of course, there were the ration books during the war. I remember my mother swapping stamps with a neighbour if they had a few spare ones.”

Then there was the arrival of the ESB’s Rural Electrification Scheme of the 1950s, which brought light to the farming community, replacing candles and lamps – that revolution reached the McDonald farm in 1961.

Going back further to 1944, when he was aged ten, Eddie remembers that his father bought a radio – he thinks its brand name was His Master’s Voice. The purchase was made so that they could listen to the radio commentary on the Carlow/Kerry All-Ireland football semi-final, in what was the greatest ever year for Carlow football.

He was fascinated to listen to the commentary of the legendary Micheál Ó Hehir, who brought every kick of the ball to life for the listener. Eddie recalls vividly O’Hehir’s half-time rundown on the players of both teams. Of the Carlow full-forward line, he said: “Hosey, Rea and Doyle, the real thing the doctor ordered.”

Another memory was the broadcast of the famous Cavan/Kerry final from the Polo Grounds, New York in 1947 – the only time the All-Ireland football decider was played outside of Ireland. It ended in victory for the Breffni Blues.

Clonmore, Carlow and Leinster footballer Paaks Connolly, Minvaud, Clonmore was a neighbour and friend of Eddie McDonald’s.

Maintaining a sporting theme, Eddie McDonald made a brave and unexpected move in terms of the farm in the mid-1990s when he decided to build a pitch and putt course on the land, devoting some 22 acres to the enterprise. “This was at a time when people were facing in excess of 20% interest payments on bank loans. I saw the pitch and putt as being supplementary to the farm income.”

The 18-hole course was a great success, attracting many clubmen and women who played on a pay-as-you-play basis. There was no club membership.

It proved a successful venture for Eddie and served its purpose in adding significantly to the overall income of the farm. But in 2004, Eddie was forced to abandon the enterprise as the need became ever more pressing to devote his time to the care of wife Peg, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 1997 – the year after Eddie had retired from active farming, having availed of the Farm Retirement Scheme.

With Peg’s condition continuing to deteriorate, he had to devote himself fully to the welfare of his wife, which he did for more than 13 years until her passing in the summer of 2010.

In 2001, Eddie raised a total of €2,500 in his own home on Alzheimer’s Day and continues to fundraise annually.

The McDonalds had five children – sons Eddie (Oldtown), Kevin (Birmingham, Alabama) and daughters Betty Fitzsimons, (Connaberry, Ballon), Maireád Murray (Bellshill, Clonmore) and Eithne McDonald (Clonmore).

At the age 86 and still hale and hearty, Eddie remains fully convinced that no generation has seen such massive changes in agriculture than the current one.

“I don’t remember the sickle, but I do remember the scythe,” he comments. “The mowing bar was a big advance in farming, being first worked with horses. Then came the binder for the cutting of the corn and the making of the sheaves. The small-size combine harvesters came next. My first combine had a six-foot head – the harvesters of today have a 35-foot head. Nowadays we have reached the stage where a farmer can sit in his house and press a button to command a tractor to till the land!”

At the outset, reference was made to the commendations dotting the wall of the McDonald kitchen, reflective of all aspect of Eddie’s life.

Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann honoured him in appreciation of service and dedication to the organisation and the pursuit of Ireland’s national culture. Next is a nomination for the Carer of the Year Awards for his loving care of wife Peg.

The committee of the Tommy Makem Festival of Traditional Song provided recognition for Eddie, who had attended the event in Keady, Co Armagh at the home of the former musician, who sang and played with The Clancy Brothers. This award recognises the promotion of Irish culture – Eddie had attended the festival in Keady.

In January 2008, Eddie was made an honorary life member of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) at its annual general meeting in Dublin for his ‘outstanding, long and loyal service to the association’. The citation was signed by then IFA president John Dillon and general secretary Michael Berkerey.

Eddie was secretary of the Clonmore/Hacketstown branch of NFA, now IFA, from 1959 to 2000 and county IFA executive treasurer for 15 years, as well as being Carlow representative on the National Rural Development Committee for more than a decade. He served as a member of the County Committee of Agriculture (ACOT) during the 1980s, being a nominee of the rural bodies. Eddie was also a member of the Carlow County Council’s Sheep Dipping Committee for five years.

On another wall of the farmhouse is a framed newspaper article from The Nationalist. The item dates from 2002 and provides a profile of Eddie, who had been named as winner of the Rural Development section of the Carlow Person of the Year Awards.

The Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS), formerly the Old Carlow Society, saluted Eddie and paid tribute to him for his illustrious and long years of service to the organisation and in so doing conferred him with life membership.

Among the plethora of organisations which Eddie served were Clonmore Muintir Na Tire, being Clonmore branch secretary from 1971, while being chairman and secretary of Muintir’s county federation for many years; he was a founder member of Carlow Rural Tourism in 1990; was involved with Tullow Pheidhleim Historical Society; was a director of Tullow Credit Union from 1975 to 1985; served on the County Carlow Vocational Education Committee (VEC) Adult Education Committee for 18 years; served as treasurer of Clonmore Juvenile GAA Club for 20 years; and was secretary of Clonmore Development Group for more than a decade.

As one can judge from such a depth of involvement on so many fronts, Eddie McDonald perfectly fits the oft-quoted phrase coined by Benjamin Franklin: ‘If you want something done, ask a busy person – the more things you do, the more you can do.’

For many years, story tellers, singers, dancers and poets from Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford, Kildare and Laois have assembled at Eddie McDonald’s farmhouse on the first Friday of every month for a Rambling House session. It is a calendar date that is set in stone for Rambling House enthusiasts, providing a throwback to an old Irish tradition of people providing their own home-spun entertainment, long before the advent of radio or television.

Of course, the current health scourge of Covid-19 has put the Rambling House sessions on hold for the moment, the hope being that sooner rather than later they will make a speedy return.

When I contacted Eddie, he told me that at 86 he is “as happy as Larry”, being snug at home by the fire in late October.

He informed me that the last of his Rambling House sessions took place on the first Friday in March. He made it clear that whenever there is a return to normality, the Rambling House gatherings will resume – that is a day that Eddie McDonald is looking forward to with a great sense of anticipation.

The existence of the Rambling House tradition meant a lot of traditional lore, stories and music was passed from generation to generation.

It was in the summer of 1981 that Eddie McDonald established the Clonmore Rambling House at his Oldtown farmhouse. It proved to be so successful that in time, in order to cater for the numbers of people attending, Eddie provided a designated premises known as The Clubhouse adjacent to the farmhouse. And it is here that, since that time, stories have been told, songs sung, along with dancing and poetry for some three hours on the first Friday of each month.

The conduit for the Rambling House in Clonmore was PJ McCall, who wrote the popular Carlow county anthem Follow me up to Carlow, along with the famous Wexford ballads Boolavogue and Kelly the boy from Killane. He also penned The lowlands low, which is also centred on a group of Wexford men heading for the lowlands of Europe.

The ballad writer and poet had close connections with Clonmore as his father John McCall hailed from the area, being a native of Killalongford and a close neighbour of the McDonald family. Eddie McDonald’s grandmother was a first cousin of John McCall.

Although a native of Dublin city, PJ McCall (1861-1919) spent a lot of time in the Rathangan area of south Wexford, his mother being a local woman named Mary Newport. It was through his observance of rural life that led to him to pen his famous ballads and poems, amounting to five volumes.

Around 1980-81, the people of Rathangan decided to form a committee to commemorate McCall. At that time, the committee made contact with Clonmore and members came up to view the old McCall household in Killalongford and the family burial ground at the old chapel in the village.

Eddie McDonald takes up the story: “At that time I had been in contact with surviving members from the old house dances and local socials in Clonmore during the 1940s and 1950s – men like Dan Doyle, Jimmy Coughlan and Jay Byrne. There had been a tradition of Rambling Houses in the area, which this group now re-established.

“The famous Paddy Berry and his brother Phil from Co Wexford, noted singers, songwriters and collectors, came up and sang ballads here in Clonmore. The first Rambling House session took place here in July 1981 and six or seven enthusiasts came up from Rathangan for that. A large number of locals went to Wexford for the festival dedicated to PJ McCall in Rathangan, which continued for six or seven years.”

Eddie revelled in the atmosphere at the McCall festivals.

In Co Carlow there are now Rambling House sessions in Clonmore, Clonegal and Rathoe, while across the border in Kildare there is a session in The High Cross Inn, Moone. In all, there are a total of 14 Rambling Houses dotted around counties Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford and Kildare. The Clonmore Rambling House took root and has continued to prosper ever since.

And there, at the helm, is Eddie McDonald – at 86 years’ young – the pride of Clonmore!