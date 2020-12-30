Death notices

Jim Doyle

Ricketstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 28th December 2020 (peacefully) at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig; Beloved brother of the late Ciss, Ned and Nan and uncle of the late Jim; Sadly missed by his loving nephew Eamon, Rena, Bernie, Marion, John (New Zealand) Susan, Keith and their partners, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Jim rest in peace

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass (max 10 people in church) with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Jim’s funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Leslie Tucker

Johannesburg, South Africa and late of Dublin Street, Carlow

Died Christmas Day, 2020. Beloved only brother of Ken. Survived by his wife Elsie, son Kenneth, daughter Lorraine, extended family, relatives and friends.

At Rest with his son Bruce

Hugh Hickey

28 St. Patrick’s Park, Tullow, Carlow

Hugh died peacefully in the presence of his family and in the tender care of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow. Deeply regretted by his wife Norah, daughter Michelle, sons Henry and James, sisters Marion, Peg, Kathleen, Josie and the late Shelia, brothers Paddy, Joe, Noel, Michael, Brendan and Sean, grandchildren Orla, Roisin, Aidan and Charlie, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow (confined to family) followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on The Tullow Parish webcam. www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam.