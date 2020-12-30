Dublin prison confirms number of Covid-19 cases among staff

Digital Desk Staff

Wheatfield prison in Dublin says it has recorded a number of Covid-19 cases among staff members.

There are currently no cases among the prisons’ inmate population.

It said in accordance with HSE guidelines, all prisoners and staff will now be tested and then tested again after seven days.

They said the second stage of testing will support a more comprehensive result and assist in a normal return to prison regimes.

An Outbreak Control Team (OCT) has also been established to oversee the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against further possible spread of the disease within the prison.

Family and friends can keep up to date information irishprisons.ie or on their Twitter page here. They also said they have created a Q&A for families and friends who may have concerns for a loved one in the prison.