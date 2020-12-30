Dublin prison confirms number of Covid-19 cases among staff

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Wheatfield prison in Dublin says it has recorded a number of Covid-19 cases among staff members.

There are currently no cases among the prisons’ inmate population.

It said in accordance with HSE guidelines, all prisoners and staff will now be tested and then tested again after seven days.

They said the second stage of testing will support a more comprehensive result and assist in a normal return to prison regimes.

An Outbreak Control Team (OCT) has also been established to oversee the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against further possible spread of the disease within the prison.

Family and friends can keep up to date information irishprisons.ie or on their Twitter page here. They also said they have created a Q&A for families and friends who may have concerns for a loved one in the prison.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Shops that close now may never open again’ says retail body as restrictions tighten

Wednesday, 30/12/20 - 6:53pm

Covid restrictions: no household visits from tonight, retail to close tomorrow

Wednesday, 30/12/20 - 5:49pm

13 deaths and 1,718 new cases of Covid-19

Wednesday, 30/12/20 - 5:32pm