€500,000 EuroMillions ticket was sold in Co Clare town

James Cox

The residents of Ennis in Co Clare have today been urged to check their EuroMillions tickets after the National Lottery confirmed the winning location for Tuesday night’s €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize win.

This is the 28th time this year that the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 has been won in Ireland.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at The Paper Chase store in Ennis town centre, Co Clare.

The winning numbers are: 01, 02, 06, 09 and 19.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The Paper Chase newsagents first opened its doors in Ennis in 1992 and current owner Sharon Casey started her career as a shop assistant when the store first opened before becoming manager and finally taking over the business in 2008.

Celebrating her first big National Lottery win as the store’s owner, the delighted Clare woman has now called on her customers to check their tickets to see if they have won this life-changing prize.

Ms Casey said: “It’s absolutely incredible, we still cannot believe it! I got the call from the National Lottery late last night and it still feels like a dream. Knowing that one of our customers is a half a million euro richer is just fantastic. We are absolutely over the moon for the winner, and we hope that they enjoy this incredible win.”

There was no winner of Tuesday night’s €28,138,113 EuroMillions jackpot which means that next Friday night’s jackpot heads for €40 million.