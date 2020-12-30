Five Beaver Scouts receive top award

Louie Feeney, Cara Shields, Tiernan Doyle and their scout leaders at Duckett’s Grove

By Elizabeth Lee

FIVE hard-working and committed beavers from the 5th Carlow Town Scouts group were recently presented with chief scout awards at an open-air ceremony in Duckett’s Grove.

Tiernan Doyle, Ross O’Boyle, Louie Feeney, Cara Shields and Rebecca O’Reilly were presented with their certificates by group leader Gale Scanlan. It was a very proud moment for all the Blue Tribe Beaver leaders because all five worked really hard on their badges at home in their own time, when the beaver section was not meeting because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ross, Louie and Cara are the youngest in their families and their brothers and sisters have also gone through the Blue Tribe Beaver section already. Tiernan is the eldest of his family and had his twin brothers present on the day to witness the special occasion.

Section leader Oisin Keane said it was great that past members from the section were at the awards ceremony at Duckett’s Grove to see their younger brothers or sisters receive the highest accolade that a beaver scout can achieve.

Boys and girls in the other beaver section, the Red Tribe, have also achieved their Beaver Chief Scout awards and are waiting for the opportunity to formally receive them.

To earn their Beaver Chief Scout awards, the members had to complete certain skills or tasks in areas such as community or environment.

Despite all the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, the boys and girls in the 5th Carlow Town Scouts were kept busy when they completed scouting challenges via Zoom meetings and, when possible, in their scouts’ den in Carlow town.

The 5th Carlow Town Scouts are always looking for adult leaders, so if you are interested in joining the scouting adventure, then get in touch by sending a message through their website www.5thcarlowtownscoutgroup.ie