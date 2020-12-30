Man dead following incident involving Gardaí in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

A man has died after being shot by Gardaí following an incident in Dublin.

Gardaí responded to a public order incident at a business premises in Hartstown at approximately 12.15pm, where there were reports of a man in his last 20s, armed with a knife.

Uniformed, unarmed Gardaí attended the scene when a foot chase ensued and the man threatened unarmed Gardaí with the knife.

The Armed Support Unit arrived to the scene at Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15, using less-than-lethal force to resolve the incident.

However, the less-than-lethal force options proved unsuccessful, according to a statement from Gardaí, and a number of shots were fired from a Garda weapon at approximately 12.35pm.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Armed Support Unit and the Dublin Fire Brigade before being transferred to Connolly Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is now underway and the Garda Ombudsman has been informed of the incident.