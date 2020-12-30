  • Home >
  • National News >
  • New weather warning issued with snow/ice to affect parts of country

New weather warning issued with snow/ice to affect parts of country

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

James Cox

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow snow and ice warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The national forecaster warned of “further falls of snow in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas”.

The warning came into effect at 6am this morning and will remain in place until 12pm.

This follows on from a Status Yellow snow and ice warning that was issued for 18 counties last night.

That warning also remains in place until 12pm today.

The counties included in that warning are:  Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford in the South.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

€500,000 EuroMillions ticket was sold in Co Clare town

Wednesday, 30/12/20 - 12:52pm

Gardaí subjected to “unrealistic demands and relentless scrutiny”

Wednesday, 30/12/20 - 12:05pm

Simon Harris says more needs to be done to tackle sexual harassment at third level

Wednesday, 30/12/20 - 11:54am