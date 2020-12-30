Ten-year-old Noah raised €1,230 for VDP hostel

By Elizabeth Lee

A TEN-YEAR-OLD boy has raised over €1,200 for the St Vincent de Paul-run hostel in Carlow town after he walked 120 kilometres in difficult, wintry weather.

Noah Sheerin walked five kilometres a day during Advent and ended his final walk outside the hostel on Christmas Eve, where he met some of the staff members.

“Noah is thrilled, it was a great experience for him. He was so good, insisting on going out every day, even though at one stage he had an ear infection. It was very tough going some days because of the sleety, wet weather. We got very wet!” Micky, Noah’s mother, told The Nationalist.

Noah hit upon completing the daily Advent walk after becoming aware of how homeless people can’t shelter from the cold and don’t have a warm, cosy house to go to. The kind-hearted child had already donated his Communion money to St Vincent de Paul and, in the run-up to Christmas, wanted to raise more money for them.

The Bishop Foley NS pupil was presented with selection boxes for him and his siblings by staff at the hostel on Christmas Even as a little “thank you” token for the €1,230 Noah raised for them.

“I have to say that Noah has been absolutely amazing and has shown such grit and determination throughout. It has been truly inspiring for me to watch and I am so very proud of him,” said Micky. “He’s already planning what he’s going to do next year!”

If you’d like to contribute to the fund, log onto

https://www.gofundme.com/f/elliott-and-noahs-advent-walk-for-svp