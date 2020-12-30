Tullow walks off Christmas dinner in aid of day care centre

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW stepped up on St Stephen’s Day to not only walk off the turkey but support a very worthy local cause.

St Patrick’s GAA organised the walk on its community walking track in aid of Tullow Day Care Centre, with lots of families turning out to lend their support.

“We had good numbers and it went really well,” said club secretary Mick O’Neill. “People could arrive between 11am and 1pm so we had lots of family groups arriving; then doing their two or three laps so there were no gatherings or anything, so that worked really well.”

Lots of people very kindly donated on the day, a tribute to the huge affection in the local community for the day care centre.

New local business The Coffee Box, run by Greg Dunne, also added enormously to the day by not only offering the chance of a warming cuppa but donating €1 of every beverage bought to Tullow Day Care Centre.

Mick thanked all who supported the event and everyone who helped to make the annual event still possible in 2020 while abiding by all the guidelines.