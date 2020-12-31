Cuddly toys bring festive joy to sick kids at Temple St

By Suzanne Pender

A KIND-hearted Carlow lady teamed up with Ireland’s favourite hospital porter to ensure sick children in Temple Street had ‘someone to hold’ on Christmas Day.

Margaret O’Leary from woollygoods.com, which is based in Milford, Carlow, joined forces with one of the stars of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, Temple Street Hospital’s head porter John Doyle and children’s charity Variety Ireland for its ‘Someone to hold this Christmas Day’ campaign.

Margaret’s woollygoods.com creates beautiful handmade knitted dolls and blankets and donated some of her stunning work to Variety Ireland’s campaign to ensure poorly children spending time in Temple Street at Christmas had someone to hold and talk to while lying in their cot or bed on Christmas Day.

“We as a volunteer-run children’s charity were delighted to team up with John, Angela and the incredible Temple Street Hospital team this year and donate these wonderful hand-made Irish toys to ensure that sick children had someone to hold and talk to while lying in their beds this Christmas,” said Kevin O’Brien from Variety Ireland.

“Any time of year can be difficult for children away from their family, especially Christmas time. We hope these brave and fantastic children will make friends with these Irish hand-made toys and be able to share any worries they have with their new best friends. A special thanks to Margaret at woollygoods.com for spending time to hand-make these special gifts,” he added.