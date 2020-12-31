Health experts urge people not to attend New Years celebrations

Digital Desk Staff

Health Experts are urging people not to attend New Years celebrations tonight.

It comes after a record 1,718 new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday with 13 deaths.

The chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan says it is essential that everyone restricts their movements, and stays at home.

GP advisor to the HSE, Dr Ray Walley says house parties will cause further people to get sick: “Infections will occur at parties and anyone you invite to a party will more than likely be already infected.

“Unfortunately they will infect more people, especially if we consider that one infection of 10 layers of infection can cause up to 54,000 infections.”

He said that it is one of the most infectious viruses around and anyone who is thinking of meeting or congregating on New Year’s Eve should cancel their plans.

Yesterday the government announced that the country will be moving to a full-scale Level 5 lockdown until January 31st.

Non-essential retail and gyms will shut at the close of business on Thursday. From midnight on Wednesday, no household gatherings are permitted, with the reintroduction of the 5km travel limit to allow people to exercise outdoors near their home.

Schools will reopen following the Christmas break, but the date has been pushed back from January 6th to January 11th, while only six people will be permitted to attend weddings and up to 10 mourners permitted at funerals.