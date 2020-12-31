Housing Minister confirms ban on evictions has returned under Level 5 lockdown

Digital Desk Staff

The Housing Minister has confirmed that the eviction ban has returned alongside level 5.

Darragh O’Brien also says his Department is currently working on a package to cover commercial rates for impacted businesses during the first few months of 2021.

While construction will remain an essential service, and is set to continue during the lockdown.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says rogue landlords who attempt to kick tenants out will be breaking the law: “That would be illegal and it is illegal. I have already engaged with the Residential Tenancies Board who are there to supports tenants as well as Threshold who have been advised and contacted.

“Any tenant who finds themselves in a situation with an unscrupulous landlord will be supported by me and by the department.”

Non-essential retail

He said the Department of Housing is very clear on the measures that have been taken and it is a full ban on evictions during the Level 5 lockdown.

It comes as yesterday the government announced that the country will be moving to Level 5 until January 31st.

Non-essential retail and gyms will shut at the close of business on Thursday. From midnight on Wednesday, no household gatherings are permitted, with the reintroduction of the 5km travel limit to allow people to exercise outdoors near their home.

Schools will reopen following the Christmas break, but the date has been pushed back from January 6th to January 11th, while only six people will be permitted to attend weddings and up to 10 mourners permitted at funerals.