Man (30s) dies in Wexford road traffic collision

Thursday, December 31, 2020

By Digital Desk Staff

A man in his late 30s has died following a road traffic collision near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The fatal single vehicle collision took place at around 9:25am on Thursday morning at Ballyeden, Davidstown.

The man was the only occupant of the car involved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision, while the road closed for a period of time as forensic collision investigators examined it.

The body was removed for a post-mortem which will be carried out at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, and for any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

