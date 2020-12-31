McEntee says PUP will not be reduced amid Level 5 lockdown

Digital Desk Staff

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will not be reduced in the new year as was previously planned, the Justice Minister has confirmed.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the rates of payment were due to be cut on February 1st prior to the Government’s announcement about a return to a full level 5 lockdown.

Helen McEntee said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland: “The EWSS (Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme) will stay in place until the end of March, I think is the timeline for now. And obviously, all of this needs to be reviewed.

“The PUP, which again, is due to reduce and change at the end of the month, that will now not happen.”

Ms McEntee said that a payment “for businesses that are essentially asked to close by Government” will stay in place.

Income support

Yesterday, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys advised anyone applying for PUP should apply online as soon as possible.

Ms Humphreys sought to remind those whose jobs are affected by the restrictions that they can avail of income support through the PUP for the period they are out of work.

Addressing the issue of schools, Ms McEntee said that the delayed reopening gives people who may be self-isolating the time needed to remain at home and limit their movements, given the sharp rise in case numbers.

She said that it is not the intention for the delay in reopening schools to go beyond January 11th, but the Government is “constantly keeping everything under review”.

McEntee said Nphet “has been very clear that our schools are safe” and that they have been managed “extremely well”.