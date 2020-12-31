Yellow snow and ice warning in place for three counties

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Louth, Cavan and Monaghan this morning.

Met Éireann say there will be falls of snow, which may lead to some accumulations.

Motorists are being advised to slow down on affected routes and keep a safe distance from the car in front.

The alert runs until midday.

