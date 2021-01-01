126 coronavirus fines handed out by PSNI on New Year’s Eve

By Rebecca Black, PA

More than 100 fines were handed out for breaches of the coronavirus regulations and 34 prohibition notices issued over house parties on New Year’s Eve, police in Northern Ireland have said.

While the night passed off quietly for most with empty streets across the North, PSNI officers were busy responding to 1,004 calls over reports of anti-social behaviour, assault, concern for safety, criminal damage, missing persons and road traffic collisions.

This included 86 reports of domestic abuse from homes across the region, which resulted in 38 arrests.

In terms of the coronavirus regulations, officers issued 126 £200 (€225) fines as well as 34 prohibition notices in response to house parties and two penalty notices for businesses which continued to operate.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan expressed disappointment at events which came despite strict rules in place to attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Stormont brought the tough new measures in last week in response to spiralling numbers of cases, which have continued to see record rises this week with more than 2,000 new cases reported on Wednesday.

“It’s really disappointing that despite the health crisis due to the deadly virus, there were still people last night who deliberately decided to breach the regulations and put themselves and others at risk,” he said.

“I do want to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of people who are being responsible, and who are doing their bit and continuing to take this virus seriously as we navigate this pandemic.

“It is vitally important that people take the time to understand what is and is not permitted under the new regulations, what is advised by way of guidance, and to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of this virus.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA

“Where people do not follow the Health Protection Regulations, our approach will remain the same we will engage with people first explaining the guidance and the law and encourage people to do the right thing.

“However, where we are left with no choice but to enforce, we will take this measure in order to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and help protect our NHS.”

Mr McEwen also expressed concern at the number of reports of domestic abuse.

“Sadly, we know domestic abuse doesn’t only occur at Christmas, that it happens all year round. Historically, however, figures show over the Christmas period incidents of domestic abuse rise,” he said.

The normally bustling Shaftesbury Square in Belfast was empty on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

“We also know that during this pandemic more people have been, and will continue to, spend more time at home than they usually would. The combined impact of this pandemic and the festive season will have made it really tough for people experiencing abuse and, in some situations, even worse.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, but the help we can offer anyone suffering abuse hasn’t changed, and I want to take this opportunity to reassure anyone who finds themselves in an abusive situation to know they are not alone, that help is available.

“We, as your Police Service, are here for you. We will listen to you and we will take action.”