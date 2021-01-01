25% drop in number of crashes which resulted in serious or minor injuries

Digital Desk Staff

There was a 25 percent drop in the number of crashes that resulted in serious or minor injuries in 2020.

More than 4,100 people were injured in collisions last year, down from 5,500 the previous year.

Garda figures also show the number of road deaths increased by 6 percent – from 140 in 2019 to 149 last year.

Commenting on road safety in 2020, Hildegarde Naughton, Minister for State at the Department of Transport said: “It has been a disappointing year for road safety.While we have seen a significant reduction in the number of serious and minor injury crashes, road deaths have increased.”

She said despite a reduction in traffic volumes for periods during the year due to the pandemic, there have been setbacks like this in the past.

Ms Naughton said that in the Programme for Government, road safety has been identified as a priority social issue.

Road deaths

She added “All deaths on our roads are preventable and no loss of life or injury should be tolerated or accepted as the price of our mobility.

“Starting in the new year, working together, Government agencies and public alike, we must begin the work of realising the vision of zero deaths on Ireland’s roads.”

Meanwhile, Ms Liz O’Donnell, chairperson of the Road Safety Authority said: “I am saddened by the increase in road deaths, particularly following on from the two safest years on record for road fatalities in 2018 and 2019.

“Overall, our strategy to reduce road trauma is working; Between 2013 and 2019, Ireland saw a 26 per cent reduction in road traffic fatalities, compared to just a 6 per cent reduction across the whole of the EU.”

She said thanks to the success of the current road safety strategy (2013 – 2020) and the compliance of road users, Ireland is now viewed as a leader in road safety and is ranked as second safest in the EU and fourth globally.

Ms O’Donnell said it is important to acknowledge that many lives have been saved and the next strategy now being prepared will build on this progress.