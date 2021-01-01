An Taisce awards green flag to B’town community group

By Suzanne Pender

BAGENASLTOWN Improvement Group (BIG) has made history by becoming the first community group in the county to be awarded An Taisce’s green flag.

The tremendous community effort shown by BIG members at the town’s park earned them the coveted flag, which was raised with great pride for the first time in the days before Christmas.

“It’s brilliant to see a green flag awarded to a community space and huge congratulations to Paddy Gardiner and the members of BIG on this achievement,” said James Lakes, environmental patrol officer with Carlow County Council.

“This is the first time a community green flag has been awarded in Carlow/Kilkenny and it is a tribute to all the hard work and commitment of BIG members,” he added.

Community green flags are a relatively new concept for An Taisce and are awarded to communities which display all the necessary care and consideration for their local environment.

In Bagenalstown, through the community employment scheme, BIG takes great care of its town park and playground, from litter picking to grass cutting, ensuring a level of cleanliness and safety that’s appreciated by everyone who uses the park.