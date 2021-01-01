Gardaí appeal for witnesses after elderly couple robbed on New Year’s Eve

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses after an elderly couple in Newbridge were robbed by a number of masked men.

At around 5.15pm on Thursday evening the homeowner answered the door to four or five masked men, who were believed to be armed.

The men forced their way into the house and stole a large amount of cash.

The man and woman, aged in their late 80s and early 90s, were uninjured but were treated for shock by paramedics.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in Parc Mhuire between 5pm-6.30pm on Thursday evening to come forward.