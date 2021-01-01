Gardaí search suspected shebeen in Kildare town

Friday, January 01, 2021

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí in Kildare said they executed a search warrant of a suspected shebeen operating close to Kildare Town, yesterday evening at 8.30pm.

Gardaí carried out the search and met with 15 people socialising in a shed at the back of the house.

They said the shed had all the trappings of a traditional pub. Gardaí took details of all people present within the shed, seized the intoxicating liquor and the drink optics and spirit dispensers.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and a full investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Businesses to face sanctions for flouting post-Brexit customs rules

Friday, 01/01/21 - 4:49pm

Covid-19: Tributes paid to healthcare worker who died on Christmas Eve

Friday, 01/01/21 - 4:14pm

Meet Ireland’s first baby of 2021, born seconds into the new year

Friday, 01/01/21 - 2:48pm