Meet Ireland’s first baby of 2021, born seconds into the new year

The first baby born in Ireland in 2021 was born at four seconds past midnight to a Covid-positive mother in the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street.

Brody McWilliams Brown and his mother, Jennifer McWilliams, are doing fine. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 22nd and alerted the hospital. All protocols were followed for her care.

She did not know how she came to be positive for Covid-19, but her symptoms were mild and she was able to proceed with the pregnancy.

Brody was born a few weeks early and weighed in at a healthy 7lbs and 10oz.

Speaking about the birth, Jennifer said: “Brody surprised us by coming early, it is a fantastic start to the New Year. We cannot believe that he is the first baby born in Ireland in 2021!

“I would like to thank all the staff at The National Maternity Hospital who have just been brilliant and have taken the best care of both Brody and I despite me having Covid-19.”

Prof Shane Higgins, master at the National Maternity Hospital, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Jennifer on the birth of her first baby, Brody. We would also like to thank her for alerting us to her positive result prior to coming to the hospital and working with our staff in ensuring a safe outcome for all.

“I would once again like to thank all our staff for their professionalism, dedication and empathy throughout the pandemic. It’s ironic that the first baby born in 2021 at the NMH is to a Covid-positive mum.

“We encourage patients to remain vigilant and to continue to adhere to Government guidelines, whilst we await the rollout of the vaccine. We wish all our patients and family a healthy and Happy New Year.”