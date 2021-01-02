  • Home >
19-year-old arrested after teenager’s body found in Belfast river

Saturday, January 02, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Police in Belfast have arrested a 19-year-old after a teenager’s body was found in a river.

Detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in west Belfast.

Detective Inspector Miskelly said: “I can confirm that the body of a male teenager has been recovered from a river in Twinbrook, west Belfast during the early hours of today, Saturday, January 2nd.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation. There are no further details at present.”

It is understood that while the identification of the body has not been confirmed, the family of teenager Conor Kerr from west Belfast, who was reported missing on New Year’s Day, has been informed.

