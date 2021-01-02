2020: Ireland’s year in pictures

By PA Reporters

Ireland’s year, like everyone’s, was dominated by the pandemic which took a human and financial toll with other clouds looming on the horizon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made a historic post-election deal with Fianna Fáil’s arch-rivals Fine Gael and will eventually hand back the job to Leo Varadkar.

With a vaccination coming, hopes of a better 2021 will sustain many of us after a stormy year.

Those gathered at Custom House in Dublin for New Year could little have imagined what lay in store. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Then taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with President Michael D Higgins following Mr Varadkar’s request to dissolve the 32nd Dáil at Áras an Uachtaráin. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald at the final TV leaders’ debate. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet local Galwegians during a visit to a traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre during the third day of their visit to Ireland. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA

Outgoing taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Donald Trump with a bowl of Shamrock during a St Patrick’s Day Celebration reception and Shamrock presentation ceremony at the White House as political horsetrading in Dublin continued. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

A man sprays disinfectant at a statue of the crucifixion of Jesus outside St Mary of the Angels church in Dublin, on Good Friday. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Portmarnock Beach in Dublin was one place where social distancing was possible. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

The first few arrivals at Dublin Zoo, which reopened to limited numbers after lockdown eased. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin being presented the Seal of Office by President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin as he became Taoiseach. Photo: Maxwell Photography/PA

Waterford artists commemorated the feats of Jack Charlton who led the Republic to the last eight of Italia 90 and who died in July. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Not everyone supported the measures taken by government. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Concerns were raised in the Dingle, Kerry by the absence of beloved dolphin Fungie who was a familiar sight in the waters for 40 years. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had Brexit as well as the virus on his mind as he visited Dublin Port in November. Photo: James Ward/PA