2020: Ireland’s year in pictures

Ireland’s year, like everyone’s, was dominated by the pandemic which took a human and financial toll with other clouds looming on the horizon.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin made a historic post-election deal with Fianna Fáil’s arch-rivals Fine Gael and will eventually hand back the job to Leo Varadkar.
With a vaccination coming, hopes of a better 2021 will sustain many of us after a stormy year.
