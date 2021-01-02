Bagatelle singer Liam Reilly dies aged 65

Bagatelle frontman Liam Reilly has died aged 65.

Mr Reilly, who was from Dundalk, Co Louth, wrote the band’s best-known song, Summer in Dublin.

He also represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1990, finishing second with his song Somewhere in Europe.

Mr Reilly’s family confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday.

“With sad hearts, the family of Liam Reilly, musician, songwriter and frontman of Bagatelle, wish to confirm that he passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on January 1st,” they said.

“We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss, but celebrate the extraordinary talent of the man whose songs meant so much to so many.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Mr Reilly formed Bagatelle alongside Wally McConville in 1978 with Ken Doyle and John O’Brien also joining the group.

Some of their other well-known songs include Leeson Street Lady and Second Violin.