Baltinglass and Dunlavin to get new fire stations

By Suzanne Pender

A €2 MILLION investment in fire services in West Wicklow will see the construction of new fire stations in both Baltinglass and Dunlavin within the next two years.

Minister Darragh O’Brien made the announcement this week at as part of a national €61 million Fire Service Capital Programme.

A total of €1m has been allocated for a new fire station in Baltinglass. It is understood that the site for the new station has been allocated and the design already completed, with the station expected to open in 2022.

Under the programme, a further €1m has been allocated for the new station in Dunlavin, which is understood to be currently at design stage, with an expected completion date in 2023.

The new stations will replace the existing fire stations. Under the capital programme, a new appliance has also been sanctioned for the county.

The announcement has been warmly welcomed in West Wicklow, providing enhanced services to the public and for the dedicated staff who work in the fire service.

“This is great news for West Wicklow and the communities in both Dunlavin and Baltinglass and their surrounding hinterlands,” said cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council cllr Pat Kennedy.

“It’s also great news for the people who work in both fire stations and provide such a fantastic service. They deserve to have the best facilities available to them.”

Also welcoming the announcement, cllr Edward Timmins said: “I had been lobbying the council for these new stations for the past few years and was always very hopeful of a positive outcome.

“I would also wish to compliment the staff of both stations, who have had to work in difficult conditions,” he added.

Cllr Timmins also expressed his hope that the existing fire station site in Baltinglass could be maintained for the benefit of the community.