Comprehensive plan needed to crush virus

By Michael Godfrey

ISN’T it dreadful to be finishing off the year talking about Covid-19? But sadly, that was the topic on everyone’s lips during the final days before Christmas.

While we were all holding our collective breath in the hope that infection would not rise before the New Year, forcing the government to impose yet another lockdown, I suppose deep down we knew that was sure to happen as soon as a ban was imposed on all inbound traffic from the UK. The numbers had been worsening anyway, but it was really only a case of when, not if, we were again going to see the closure of all hospitality and a ban on inter-county travel.

I know these are proven winners, if there is such a thing, when it comes to reducing the rate of infection. However, we can do whatever we like and have limited success, but that is all it will ever be unless we close our airports as well.

Like many other people, I had planned to travel abroad last summer; however, instead I heeded medical advice and stayed home. But what about tourists coming into this country?

I was in Dublin last week and saw two young men struggling with suitcases. There is nothing unusual to see people struggle with suitcases, especially in our capital city, but what drew my attention was the airline tags that were still on the handles.

That got me wondering about whether or not they were going to self-isolate, or if the authorities were going to bother checking up on them during their stay here.

They may have had the best of intentions, but it was obvious they were struggling to find their destination, so I very much doubt if there was going to be someone on hand to ensure they didn’t have to go out shopping.

Then I listened to the Claire Byrne Show and heard her ask foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney if people like my two travellers were being checked up on, as she had information that this was not happening. Naturally our minister answered in the positive, but it was clear to anyone listening that he was peddling the government line. I wonder if he really believed it himself.

That got me back to thinking about all those unfortunate people in our hospitality sector, be they owners or employees, and all they have endured since March. They are the easy targets, so to speak, just like those who are involved in non-essential retail. The government issues an order and they must comply, otherwise they leave themselves open to prosecution.

But for society to get a handle on the virus and for life to return to some kind of normal, we need all strands of the action plan firing on all cylinders. That means following up on visitors to this country and insisting that each and every one of them self-isolates. It also means ensuring contact tracing systems are in place and utilised to the full. And finally, when the vaccine is rolled out, an education campaign is also introduced to combat any stupid fake news that will undoubtedly come along.

If people are not provided with the correct information in the beginning, it is very easy for them to believe lies, but it is not so easy to row back on those lies or their knock-on effects.

No-one is perfect and we have all made mistakes over the past ten months but now is the time to own up to those mistakes and ensure we don’t continue to make them. By doing that, we can all then truly look forward to a happy New Year.