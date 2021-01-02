Gardaí see people fleeing on foot as they search suspected ‘shebeen’

Gardaí found a suspected “shebeen” operating in a former pub in Co Limerick on Friday.

Officers were alerted to activity at the rear of the premises in Rathkeale at around 4pm.

Gardaí say they saw up to 30 people but many fled the area on foot.

They entered the premises and found a number of people socialising with large amounts of alcohol, playing cards and with two open fires lit.

Details were taken of all those present and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Adare-Rathkeale has one of the highest infection rates of Covid-19 in the country, with a 14-day incidence of 660.4 cases per 100,000, as of December 28th. A total of 183 coronavirus cases were reported in the area between December 15th and 28th.

Investigations are ongoing.