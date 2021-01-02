Labour calls for assessment from Nphet before reopening schools

Kenneth Fox

Labour has called for a risk assessment from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) before schools reopen.

The party’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said Nphet should carry out a public health risk assessment on the reopening of schools from January 11th and for the government to agree to abide by the advice given.

Speaking about this, Mr Ó Ríordáin said: “The thousands of Covid-19 cases now being reported is deeply worrying for everyone.

“The decision to delay reopening schools until 11th January is welcome. However, the disease is rampant in the community, so we need to properly assess the public health risks to staff, students and the wider community.

I am calling on the government to ask Nphet to urgently carry out a public health risk assessment on whether schools can safety reopen on January 11th.

“The government should also agree to abide by the public health advice given. Based on the level of disease in the community many schools may also struggle to get sufficient staff back into schools in a weeks time.

“Before Christmas I had called for the Minister to seriously consider closing schools a few days early on Friday, December 18th. She didn’t take on board that suggestion but I hope she will listen now and ask Nphet to advise.”

Preferred option

He said the same advice should also apply to childcare facilities, however there must be care options put in place for essential workers.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said he wanted to emphasise that schools remaining open is the preferred option once it can be done safely. He said it is disadvantaged students and children who suffer most from school closures.

He added “There may be mid-way measures possible between all open and all closed that will need to be considered but the priority should be a public health risk assessment from Nphet.”

It comes as yesterday it was announced that the reopening of pre-school services after the Christmas break will be delayed until January 11th, in line with schools.

This latest move comes in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to the Department of Children.

On Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that primary and secondary schools would remain closed until January 11th. They had been scheduled to reopen on January 4th or 6th, depending on the school.