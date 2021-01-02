Police linking two armed robberies in Belfast

By Cate McCurry, PA

Police are investigating two reports of armed robberies at shops in Belfast on Friday.

Detectives are linking the two robberies at commercial premises on the Shankill Road.

Det Sgt Eric Fairfield said that police received a report at around 7.50pm that a man armed with a hammer entered a shop in the area and threatened two members of staff before making off with a sum of cash.

The staff were not injured, but left badly shaken, police said.

The man is described as being around 5ft 7in and wearing white trainers, dark blue jeans, a grey cardigan, a football scarf and a black hat.

He is also described as wearing yellow and red gloves.

Detectives are linking this incident to an earlier report of an armed robbery at a shop in the Shankill Road area on Friday morning.

DS Fairfield added: “At around 10.55 am, it was reported that a man entered a shop in the area armed with a hammer.

“He threatened a male member of staff and then made off with a sum of money towards the Agnes Street area following the incident.

“The man is described as wearing a dark coloured hooded top with yellow writing and a yellow design on the front. This man is described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with a white design on either side of the shoes and a black mask.

“Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact detectives on 101.”