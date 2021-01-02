Yellow ice warning issued by Met Éireann for overnight

Kenneth Fox

People are being asked to check up on elderly and vulnerable neighbours as temperatures plunge below freezing tonight.

Met Éireann is issuing a Yellow Alert for ice overnight which will remain in force until 10am.

Temperatures will fall as low as minus four in the midlands.

Dublin Fire Brigade’s urged people to phone others who might have trouble staying warm to see if they need help.

Very cold tonight dry and clear in most areas with just isolated wintry showers on northern coasts Lows of minus 4 to 0 degrees generally leading to a sharp frost and icy conditions in light to moderate northerly winds, with some mist and fog patches developing in sheltered areas pic.twitter.com/0rMg5ghcS2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2021

The forecast for Saturday night is very cold with lows of minus 4 to minus 2 degrees. Colder locally inland with a sharp frost and icy conditions to form early in the night, while temperatures near the coast will linger at around freezing.

Largely dry and clear with mist and fog pockets developing in places, however light to moderate northerly winds will bring isolated wintry showers to northern coasts towards morning.

On Sunday, frost and ice on untreated surfaces will be slow to clear tomorrow, Sunday. It will be dry in many areas with good sunshine and scattered showers near coasts.

Some showers will drift further inland in Leinster during the evening, and may turn wintry. Bitterly cold throughout the day with highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees generally, in a light to moderate northeast breeze.