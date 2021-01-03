Find the motivation to keep moving

By Nicola Bolger from Active Life Physiotherapy, Carlow

AS the days are shorter it is difficult to get motivated to exercise. Walking is an easy and free source of exercise. As with any new activity, it is important to build slowly and check with your GP or chartered physiotherapist if you have any medical or injury concerns. To get you motivated, here are five of the main reasons why walking is good for us.

A BETTER NIGHT’S SLEEP

Research in Australia found that people who walked 7,000 steps a day or more had far better sleep than those who didn’t, and even a short walk was better than nothing. They concluded that you were more likely to be physically active if you were well rested; and if you were physically active, you were more likely to be tired, so you would sleep better. Chicken and egg scenario really!

OUR BRAINS GET A BOOST

Physical activity helps boost brain function. Some research published earlier this year found exercises, including regular walking, improved brain function in adults with or without cognitive impairments. New guidelines from the World Health Organisation for the risk of reducing cognitive decline and dementia suggests walking is more beneficial for preventing cognitive decline than any of the brain-training games. It is thought that walking causes the brain to make more connections through the increased blood flow and mental calculation required during physical activity.

REDUCES THE RISK OF CONDITIONS LIKE HEART DISEASE, CANCER AND DIABETES

Regular and adequate levels of exercise have lots of positive outcomes, including improved muscular and cardiorespiratory fitness, improved bone health and a reduction in the risk of falls. In addition, exercises also reduces the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, various types of cancer (including breast cancer and colon cancer) and depression.

Exercise improves blood flow, which pumps nutrients and oxygen around the body to our organs. It increases the heart rate, which can strengthen the heart musculature and helps us manage our weight.

IMPROVES OUR MOOD

As well as helping to relieve the physical tension that results from stress, exercises like walking can positively affect those parts of the brain which are responsible for regulating mood. Research has shown that walking helps to alleviate the symptoms of depression and exercise is as effective as anti-depressants in reducing depression in some incidences. Also, being physically active is more likely to reduce the risk of relapse. In addition, getting more people walking in today’s world brings communities and society together, which means people are making new acquaintances and friends as they walk and talk.

LIVE LONGER

Earlier this year, a Harvard study showed that older women who walked between 4,400 and 7,500 steps a day had a significantly lower premature mortality compared with women of the same age who were inactive.