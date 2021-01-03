Man dies after suspected assault in Co Kildare

A man in his 20s has died after a suspected assault in Co Kildare.

Gardaí responded to reports of a public order incident at around 12.45am on Sunday morning at Allenwood South.

A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a crash with a red Renault Trafic van.

Gardaí say when they arrived on the scene there was no complaint forthcoming, but two vehicles were detained.

At around 3.50am, officers received a further call of an assault at Allenwood South and on arrival, they discovered an unconscious man.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to any incidents which occurred in area between 12am and 4.30am.