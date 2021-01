By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident that occurred at Green Lane, Carlow just after 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

A woman was sitting in her car when a man opened the passenger side door and demanded she hand over her wallet. The woman refused and the suspect left the scene in the direction of the former Braun factory. He was wearing a face mask and had his hood up. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.