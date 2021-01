By Elizabeth Lee

A PERSON’S New Year’s Eve celebrations must have been curtailed somewhat after a quantity of alcohol was stolen from their car on Thursday 31 December.

A vehicle parked in a car park on Kennedy Avenue was broken into between 1pm and 11pm. The front passenger window of the car was smashed and some bottles of alcohol were taken. If you have any information, please contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.