Covid-19: 6,110 cases, six deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 6,110 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number since the onset of the pandemic here, and six additional deaths.

The total number of cases recorded in the Republic since the start of the pandemic has now increased to 107,997 cases, while the death toll now stands at 2,265.

Of today’s cases, 63 per cent were under the age of 45 and 10 per cent were over the age of 65. The median age of the cases was 35-years-old.

There were 3,655 cases recorded in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick and 137 in Louth. The remaining 1,470 cases were spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm, there were 776 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, while there are now 70 people being treated in Intensive Care Units throughout the country.

Ireland’s national 14-day incidence rate is now 583 cases per 100,000 people.

Professor Philip Nolan reiterated projections shared earlier by HSE chief executive Paul Reid today, warning between 1,500 and 2,000 people may be hospitalised due to Covid by mid-January, including the number of Covid patients in ICUs potentially rising to between 200 and 400.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to follow public health guidelines, saying: “We haven’t been as concerned at any stage in the whole pandemic as we are now”.

Dr Holohan said anyone who has symptoms, is waiting to be tested or is waiting for the results of a test should assume they have the virus and self-isolate immediately. He also reminded anyone who is a close contact they must restrict their movements.

In Northern Ireland today, 1,801 new cases of the virus were recorded, with 12 additional Covid-related deaths.

As the roll-out of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine began in the North, the second jab to be approved for use in the UK, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the vaccination process in the Republic will be accelerated this week to allow for 35,000 people to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

The first inoculations using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine took place here on December 29th, but the speed at which the vaccines have been administered has drawn criticism.

Mr Donnelly said the weekly vaccination capacity will increase to 40,000 in the coming weeks as the doses become available, adding that figure was “just based on the Pfizer vaccine”.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), who must approve the vaccines before use in the EU, are expected to announce their decision regarding the Moderna jab in the coming days.

Back to school

Meanwhile, there have been calls for schools to remain closed past January 11th amid concern for students and teachers.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) have recommended schools stay closed after the Christmas holidays until January 18th.

The Government has said it still plans for schools to reopen as scheduled on the 11th, despite the high levels of transmission of Covid-19.

Minister for Education Norma Foley was due to meet with spokespeople from opposition parties today to discuss the return to school.

The Labour Party has said the decision as to whether it is safe to reopen schools should be left to the Nphet, while Sinn Féin have called the plan to stick to January 11th as ‘unrealistic’.

A final decision on the reopening of schools will be made on Wednesday according to Mr Donnelly.