Death notices

John Dunne

3 Fair Green, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow on Friday 1 January. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maí, daughters Cláir and Eleanor, brothers Matt and Jim, sisters Peggy, Mary, Cissie and Stella, son-in-law Tommy, sisters-in-law Bridie and Joan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends, in particular Denis and Séamus.

May John’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions regarding public gatherings John’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family (max 10 people) on Tuesday in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Aine Connolly (nee Murphy)

Kellistown, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on the 2 January, 2021, in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and much loved Mother of Seamus, Padraig, Murey and Liam.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sister Maura, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Michelle and Mary, grandchildren Gillian, Barry, Lisa, James, Andrew, Henry, James (deceased), Natalia and Mila, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her siblings Padraig, Con, Seamus, Sean, Liam and Eileen.

Rest in Peace

Owing to the government restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for immediate family (limited to 10 people) at 12 noon on Monday the 4th, in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathtoe. Burial will follow afterwards in adjoining cemetery

James Fagan

The Moat, Tinryland, Co. Carlow and formerly of Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow passed away on 31 December 2020 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved husband of the late Bridget (Née Coonan). Sadly missed by his loving brother Joey, sister-in-law Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May James rest in peace

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland on Sunday morning at 10 o’c (max 10 people in church) with burial afterwards in Mayo Crettyard Cemetery.

Catherine (Kathleen) Gallagher (née Gibbons)

Carlow / Tourmakeady, Mayo

At Gowran Abbey Nursing Home on Friday 1 January. Formerly of Westport, Killala and Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo. Predeceased by her husband Garda Sgt. Hugh Gallagher (Killala). Sadly missed by her daughter Mary Kavanagh and her husband John (Borris, Co. Carlow), her sons Bernard (Switzerland), Kevin and his wife Ionela (London), grandchildren Neil and his wife Aoife, Emer and her husband Conal Magee, her great- grandchildren Killian and Fionn, her sisters Mary and Delia and her brothers Tim and Paddy, extended family and friends.

I líonta Dé go gcastar sínn go léir

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, January 3rd, at 1 pm in Séipéal Naomh Muire, Tuar Mhic Eadaigh, Co. Mhuigheo followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.