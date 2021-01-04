Gardaí seize 183 cannabis plants valued at €130,000

James Cox

Gardaí seized 183 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of €130,800, at a property in Co Waterford last night.

As part of an intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Waterford, gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drug unit assisted by members of the Crime Unit carried out a search under warrant late last night.

At approximately 9pm last night, the search operation was carried out at a house in Lismore Park, Waterford and during the course of the search gardaí located a large growing facility which was ventilated and insulated to grow cannabis.

A total of 183 cannabis plants were seized, all at different stages of growth. The cannabis plants (subject to analysis) have an estimated street value of €130,800.

One man, aged 46, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Waterford Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2, Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

Investigations ongoing.