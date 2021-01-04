Inmates in North create nesting boxes for endangered birds

By Michael McHugh, PA

Maghaberry prisoners have created dozens of nesting and breeding boxes for endangered birds at Castle Espie in Northern Ireland.

More than 30 have been made for the wetland reserve on the banks of Strangford Lough near Comber.

They are due to be placed this year and it is hoped they will encourage more species and greater numbers of waterbirds to feed, roost and breed.

Maghaberry deputy governor David Savage said: “In the last year we have developed a special relationship with the Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands facility and been able to support them in various ways.

“Most recently, during Covid, the prisoners built specially designed wooden nesting and breeding boxes to be erected in the wetlands, as well as a number of small bird boxes for their sensory garden.

“This simple project has demonstrated that even during Covid, the Northern Ireland Prison Service continues to provide rehabilitation, and through constructive activity, promote the physical and mental well-being of those in our care.

“Maghaberry will continue to support this wonderful facility, highlighting again that we are a part of the local community.”

Marine conservation

Castle Espie centre manager Paul Stewart said the Lough was one of the most important areas of marine conservation in these islands.

“As a wetland conservation charity, the work that the Castle Espie Centre do here relies solely on the support of the public through income generated from visits to our nature reserve.

“Like many charities, lockdowns have impacted us.

“Thankfully our stunning nature reserve is once again open to the public and with the help of HMP Maghaberry we have been able to install these beautifully crafted, bespoke waterfowl nest boxes to provide homes for some of our rare and exotic birds.”