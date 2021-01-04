North records 1,801 new Covid cases, with 12 deaths

Digital Desk Staff

There have been 12 additional Covid-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland today, with 1,801 new cases in the past 24 hours

There are now 527 people being treated for the virus in hospitals in the North, 39 of whom are in Intensive Care Units.

This comes as the roll-out of the Oxford Covid vaccine began today, with 94-year-old Eileen Lynch becoming the first person in the North to receive the jab developed alongside AstraZeneca.

The roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has begun at GP surgeries across Northern Ireland. 94 year old Eileen Lynch received her vaccine from West Belfast GP Dr Michael McKenna at his Falls Road practice. pic.twitter.com/xBL21pQF4h — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 4, 2021

Despite worrying daily case numbers, the North’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the arrival of the Oxford vaccine was a “game changer”.

“It is a step change in terms of the vaccine programme, because this is [a programme] that will allow us to get the vaccine out to people through general practices and what we now need to do is continue to vaccinate those most vulnerable and at risk as safely and quickly as we possibly can.

“It is what we have been waiting for.”

Yesterday, 1,662 cases were recorded in the North, with six additional Covid-related deaths.