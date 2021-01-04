Northern Irish man relieved after receiving Oxford jab

By Michael McHugh and Rebecca Black, PA

A man who survived the Second World War Blitz expressed relief after receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine earlier today.

Everyone aged over 80 will be inoculated in Northern Ireland within a few short weeks, health officials said, in a “step change” in the race against time to deliver immunity.

West Belfast GP Michael McKenna administered the first coronavirus jabs, releasing older people from the “jail” sentence they have been under while shielding for the last nine months.

Mr Grey added that he had been through adversity before – including the Second World War Blitz (Liam McBurney/PA)

Afterwards, John Grey (84) leaned on his walking stick and said: “I am relieved, let’s say that.”

Up to 11,000 people aged over 80 are set to receive the jab this week as the health service struggles with soaring number of hospital admissions.

His partner is a little younger than him and will therefore have to wait a bit longer.

He said: “Other than that I am very happy to be here.”

Mr Grey has been through adversity before, including the Second World War Blitz, saying: “I was not terrified of it, let’s put it like that. You just accept that there is a risk.”

The roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has begun at GP surgeries across Northern Ireland. 94 year old Eileen Lynch received her vaccine from West Belfast GP Dr Michael McKenna at his Falls Road practice. pic.twitter.com/xBL21pQF4h — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 4, 2021

A batch of 50,000 of the Oxford doses has been allocated to Northern Ireland.

Around 40,000 people have been vaccinated for coronavirus already and there are now two inoculations authorised.

AstraZeneca’s is easier to store and distribute than the one produced by Pfizer because it can be kept at normal fridge temperature and it is also cheaper.

Seven health trust-based centres have been opened in Northern Ireland and local government premises have been used.

More than 40 GP practices are available to deliver the jab from Monday with many, many more to come online, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than 40 GP practices are available to deliver the jab from today with many, many more to come online, the country’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said.

Dr McKenna administered some of the first Oxford vaccinations and has a full clinic booked for tomorrow.

He said: “They see the importance themselves of getting the vaccine because hopefully that will unlock the jail that they have essentially been in for the last nine months.

“This marks a hugely important moment for all practices and hopefully we look forward to moving back towards a sense of normality towards the summer time.”