St Luke’s postpones procedures amid Covid surge

By Suzanne Pender

Given the escalating situation involving Covid-19, St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny has this evening confirmed that all scheduled inpatient/daycase surgery/gynaecology will be postponed from tomorrow Tuesday 5 January 2021 until 18 January 2021, apart from very urgent emergency cases.

All outpatient appointments will also be postponed with the exception of antenatal clinics and oncology clinics . It is hoped that outpatient appointments will resume on Monday 18 January 2021, however this will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The postponement of outpatient services also includes the off-site Carlow clinics, apart from the maternity antenatal clinic.

In a statement issued this evening the hospital states that all affected patients will be contacted directly by the hospital. If patients have any queries, they should contact the clinic secretary phone number on their appointment letter.

Oncology and Infusion Day services will continue as per normal at Aut Even Hospital.

Virtual clinics will continue to operate as normal as will emergency, inpatient, AMAU, ASAU and ED services.

“As the hospital is extremely busy at present, it is advised that people should only attend the ED/AMAU/ASAU if absolutely necessary and not bring children, if at all possible. Management would ask the public, where possible, to consider their care options and telephone their GP or pharmacist to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital. However, St Luke’s would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority,” the statement read.

The hospital also reminded the public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms to please call their GP/Caredoc in the first instance and to avoid coming directly to the hospital if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test.

“At this incredibly challenging time for the health service, hospital management would like to appeal to members of the public to continue to adhere to the public health guidance and Level 5 restrictions currently in place.

The hospital would like to thank patients and the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time and apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the statement concluded

