38 more Covid cases reported in Carlow

The number of Carlow Covid-19 cases rose by 38 on Tuesday evening among 5,325 reported nationally. Sadly, there were 17 deaths related to Covid-19 reported this evening, 16 of which occurred in January.

While there has been a staggering 296 cases in the county in the last weeks, it is the second successive day where the number of Carlow cases have been on the decline.

Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 is also below the national average.

Of the cases notified today:

2,550 are men / 2,769 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

1,931 in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 840 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

“We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring Covid-19 back under control – which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives.”