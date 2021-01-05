Afterschool group brings festive joy to local nursing home

By Suzanne Pender

CHILDREN and staff at Áras na nÓg Afterschool were thinking of others in the run-up to Christmas despite all the challenges they faced through a different-yet-enjoyable autumn term.

To emphasise that ‘a puppy is not just for Christmas’, they organised a programme of activities focusing on pet care and animal welfare and raised the handsome sum of €200, which was donated to the ISPCA. Then prior to breaking up for their holidays and mindful of nursing home residents whose family visits would be curtailed due to Covid-19 restrictions, all at Áras na nÓg decided to present the residents of nearby Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow with a hamper of activity sets, including board games, jigsaws, soft toys and art materials.

A most enjoyable and informative event was then held at Áras na nÓg, when James O’Byrne called in to collect the gifts on behalf of the nursing home residents. The children were eager to hear all about life in the nursing home and they had many, many questions for James on how life is for the residents under Covid-19 restrictions.

Also included in the hamper was a selection of their own handmade greeting cards to wish the residents, nurses and staff of Hillview Nursing Home a happy and safe Christmas and New Year. They also expressed their hope that the residents would enjoy playing the board games, making the jigsaws and the other activities, just as they enjoy doing them at Áras na nÓg Afterschool.