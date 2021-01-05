Bagenalstown runners and walkers were hot to trot for Stephen’s Day fundraiser

THIS Christmas may have been a bit different, but the turkey still needed to be burnt off in Bagenalstown.

The annual Bagenalstown Annual Turkey Trot took place again this St Stephen’s Day, albeit in a different format.

Normally everyone gathers at the Lower Stream and at noon they set off walking or running and afterwards most go back up to The Railway Bar for complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits, thanks to Mark and Frank Doyle. This year, however, participants were asked to start from 11.30am or earlier and the organisers had a box for the money and a box for raffle tickets for each participant.

The first people to walk or run were back before the last ones, so it was easy to socially distance at all times. Despite the restrictions, €1,081 was raised for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team, but as often happens more money will come in the weeks ahead.

Marjorie Holligan, who organises this event each year with the help of Marion Smyth from the Bagenalstown branch of the homecare team, thanked everyone who had supported the event.