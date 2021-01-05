Death notices

Tuesday, January 05, 2021

RIP

JONES, Margaret (Peggy)

Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow on 3 January 2021 (peacefully), in her 94th year, in the loving compassionate care of all the staff of Simpson’s Hospital, Dundrum. Predeceased by her sister Maureen and brothers Liam, Peadar, Michéal and Seán; sadly missed by her loving sister Sr. Celine MMM (Drogheda) and brothers Br. Anthony (Bolton Abbey, Moone) and Paddy and his wife, Margaret (Australia). Also mourned by her sister-in-law, Chris (Jones, Bagenalstown) nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place. The Funeral Mass at 11.15 o’c. on Thursday 7 January 2021, in Holy Cross Church, Dundrum Parish, Dublin, may be viewed live at www.dundrumparish.com/webcam. Condolences for the Jones family can be left at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin. A Memorial Service for Peggy will be held when current restrictions ease.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Stephen Fry and Colm Tóibín in conversation

Tuesday, 05/01/21 - 12:57pm

Stove and shower stolen from house

Tuesday, 05/01/21 - 12:44pm

Afterschool group brings festive joy to local nursing home

Tuesday, 05/01/21 - 11:39am