Death notices

JONES, Margaret (Peggy)

Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow on 3 January 2021 (peacefully), in her 94th year, in the loving compassionate care of all the staff of Simpson’s Hospital, Dundrum. Predeceased by her sister Maureen and brothers Liam, Peadar, Michéal and Seán; sadly missed by her loving sister Sr. Celine MMM (Drogheda) and brothers Br. Anthony (Bolton Abbey, Moone) and Paddy and his wife, Margaret (Australia). Also mourned by her sister-in-law, Chris (Jones, Bagenalstown) nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place. The Funeral Mass at 11.15 o’c. on Thursday 7 January 2021, in Holy Cross Church, Dundrum Parish, Dublin, may be viewed live at www.dundrumparish.com/webcam. Condolences for the Jones family can be left at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Capuchin Day Centre, Dublin. A Memorial Service for Peggy will be held when current restrictions ease.