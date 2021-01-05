One in 20 people in Tramore infected with Covid, GP says

James Cox

A Waterford GP says locals are attempting to pinpoint what has lead to a rise in cases in Tramore, Co Waterford.

It is estimated one in 20 people living in the seaside town are infected with Covid-19.

Dr Austin Byrne says no one scenario is to blame for the rise.

The GP said: “Where we’ve seen it [Covid infection] in public enclosed spaces, we have seen numbers of people who can report back to the same venue. Where we’ve seen it in families, it tends to happen with four or five people at a time, the rate where a number of people have been infected by one individual has been particularly high.”

Christmas

Local publican John Sheedy, who runs the Ritz bar, has denied claims that the premises continued to operate after 3pm on Christmas Eve.

Mr Sheedy told the Waterford News & Star, saying ” I strongly deny any accusation that we continued to run business as usual after hours. I also deny that any claims that a staff member had tested positive for the virus before working.”

He added: “I invited 20 members of staff back to the Ritz at 5pm to collect their wages, and I gave them a drink to say thank you for their very hard work during this time. They were seated across several tables, and were gone by 7pm at the latest. I tidied the till up, and was home by 8.30pm.”